Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) host the division rival Denver Broncos (6-6) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's divisional game will mark the 127th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Broncos have a 70-55-1 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however the Chargers have won the last three games at home. Two of those three meetings went down to the wire with the Bolts edging out a three point victory.

The last meeting between these two teams at SoFi Stadium took place in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

This Monday Night Football game went deep into overtime as a walk-off field goal won the game for the Chargers. A heads up play by Ja'Sir Taylor forced a muffed punt with under five minutes to go in overtime. The ball was recovered by Deane Leonard, setting up the final kick. It was a defensive battle as no team surpassed the 300-yard mark. The Bolts defense had the pressure on all game, finishing the game with 4.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

