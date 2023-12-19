Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) in an AFC matchup in Week 16 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Saturday night's game will mark the 38th meeting between the two teams. The Chargers hold a 24-11-2 all-time regular-season record against the Bills, including having won four of the last five games.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 12 of the 2020 season, a game that took place in Buffalo.

This late November game saw a lot of big turnovers, including three forced by the Bolts. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa recovered a fumble in this game — one of the many stats he stuffed during this contest. Bosa finished the game with eight solo tackles, three sacks, one pass defended and a career-high mark of six tackles for loss that still stands to this day. It was also a monster game from running back Austin Ekeler as he led the Chargers in both rushing and receiving yards. Quarterback Justin Herbert also threw for over 300 yards in this meeting — one of eight times he would do so during his rookie year.

GAME DATE/TIME

Saturday, December 23

Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV/APP

Network: Peacock

App: Peacock App

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

How to Watch on Peacock

Open Peacock app on your device.

Sign in. Don't have Peacock? Sign up here.

In the Peacock app select "Sports" tab

Under "Live and Upcoming", click "Bills vs. Chargers"

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS