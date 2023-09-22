Final Thoughts: Chargers Keys to Victory in Minnesota

3. Ficken's homecoming

There are plenty of connections between the Bolts and Vikings.

There's family bragging rights, as outside linebacker Chris Rumph II is the son Vikings defensive line coach Chris Rumph. And linebacker Tanner Muse is the older brother of Vikings tight end Nick Muse.

Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks spent eight years with the Vikings before joining the Bolts this season. Pipkins III is a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota. And linebackers coach Jeff Howard coached in Minnesota from 2013-19.

There's also the friendship between Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.

But nobody has a connection like Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken, who spent a whopping 15 seasons with the Vikings from 2007 to 2021.

"I wouldn't say it's anymore excitement than any other game. It's going to be different being on the other sideline," Ficken said. "Obviously 15 great years, both professionally and personally, but the excitement is because it is the next game.

"That's the most important game, it's this week, only one game out there for this week and we got to do what's best for our organization and find a way to win this game," Ficken added. "But no more added value."

Sunday's contest will also be one of the toughest road environments the Bolts play in all season, something Ficken knows well.

"It's a special stadium. They have a great fanbase there, it's really loud obviously and it's a good environment in the way they go ahead and have those games," Ficken said. "But yeah, it's a great challenge for us. It'll be a great opportunity for our team and what we can do and find a way to go ahead and win the game. It's a special place."

4. Execute late

The Bolts offense had had the ball in their hands with a chance to win in both games this season.

Against Miami, the unit couldn't get past midfield down by two points in the final minute.

And the Bolts went three-and-out to start overtime against the Titans before Tennessee eventually kicked the game-winning field goal.

Perhaps the law of averages even out at some point, no?

"We've practiced those situations a lot," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. "It's something that we just have to continue to work on.

"We feel good about when we have those opportunities that we can take advantage of them," Moore added. "We've had two. They haven't turned out. You just keep on moving and growing each and every time. You feel like you'll take advantage of some other ones moving forward."

Herbert added: "I think it's on us as an offense to be better. I think the coaches have done a great job of putting us in a position to win. We just have to execute better."