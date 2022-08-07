Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Leading 'Clean Operation' for Offense in Training Camp

Aug 07, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

herbFTP

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the 10th day of Chargers Training Camp:

'Clean operation' during Sunday's scrimmage

The Chargers changed things up for their 10th practice of training camp by hosting an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday evening. The Bolts scrimmage featured a lot of action as the starting offense faced the starting defense during the roughly 90-minute scrimmage. The second and third-team units also got a large number of reps with the full practice running over two hours.

Following Sunday's practice, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley recapped the session and gave his thoughts on what he saw out on the practice field.

"I thought that it was a clean operation," Staley said. "We got a lot of work in today as a football team in all three phases, and that's what we were shooting for, is for all three phases to get a lot of work.

"I think everybody around the Chargers did a really good job making this clean for our fans,' Staley added. "I love the transitions and the flow of the scrimmage. We came out of it really healthy and we came out of it a better football team, for sure."

When it comes to running a clean operation, Staley explained how important quarterback Justin Herbert's role is to the team operation at a high level.

"Your quarterback is going to define how you play in and out of the huddle, in and out of personnel groupings, the tempo that you play, the menu that you can activate," Staley said. "The more plays that you can activate, the better."

Herbert got the chance to take the field for five team periods that focused on moving the ball, the red zone and then a 2-minute drill. With Herbert taking a high number of reps at practice by Herbert, Staley had a lot to analyze.

"[Herbert] threw the ball at a really high-level tonight," Staley said. "He operated the two-minute drill, used his legs. He's had of quality camp.

"His teammates, he's really elevating his teammates, too, and his teammates are elevating him," Staley added. "That's what you want to see; want to see an offense that's playing together. I think that's what you're seeing."

Herbert felt the offense 'moved the ball well' and converted on 3rd downs

One of the main messages Herbert has talked about at the podium throughout camp has been his comfortability within the offensive scheme. Herbert continued that message on Sunday and spoke about how he felt the scrimmage went from his perspective.

"I thought there were a lot of good things," Herbert said. "There's always room for improvement and things that we can fix. I thought, overall as an offense, we moved the ball well, the we converted well on third downs and that's what is important to us."

While the Bolts are ramping up the intensity, it's nearly impossible to simulate game speed and tackling to ensure the safety of the players. Herbert explained his mindset when it comes to getting the feel for game speed on the practice field.

"I think if you treat every [practice] rep like it's a game-like situation, that you can handle that. That's what we do here," Herbert said. "We might not be live, as quarterbacks, but we treat it as if we were live and get the ball out quickly. If there's a free rusher, you try and find your check-down or do anything you can to avoid the sack."

One of the bright spots from training camp has been wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who has continued to show that he's much more than a return specialist. He made plays all over the field Sunday, including arguably the play of the evening as he hauled in a 35-yard deep ball from Herbert that set up a touchdown a few plays later.

Herbert talked about what has allowed Carter to shine at camp as he establishes a connection with all three quarterbacks on the Bolts.

"He's been very patient with his routes," Herbert said. "I think that's one of those things that is able to kind of separate him from the defender. He knows when to attack leverage and when not to. He's just a very smooth route-runner.

"He's comfortable and easy to throw to," Herbert added. "He's very friendly to the quarterback and he makes plays. Like you saw today, he finds a way to get the ball and make something special happen."

Bosa: 'These are the best two weeks I've had in any of my years'

As outside linebacker Joey Bosa approaches his seventh year in the NFL, he explained Sunday why the past two weeks have been the best he's felt on and off the field in his career.

"I felt pretty good out there," Bosa said. "I think these are the best two weeks I've had in any of my years, so far, coming into camp. My moves are coming nice and naturally.

"My body is feeling good-ish, good enough. I am dealing with things in Year 7, but I feel much better than I did last year," Bosa added. "I think as a defense, we've got to get some guys back out there, dealing with some injuries and stuff. I think it's good. It's still only the second week. We're so early in the process that it's definitely not time to worry or anything. We just have to keep coming out here and working."

Since the first practice, Bosa's chemistry has grown with Khalil Mack each day. While the scrimmage gave a little more of a glimpse of what Mack and Bosa will look like on gameday, Bosa talked about the veteran presence Mack has added to the OLB room and how beneficial Mack has been to Bosa personally.

"I just love to have a guy like that to lean on, ask questions, whether it's about football or just life in general," Bosa said. "It's great. He's just a great guy and I feel like we've been talking for the last two weeks every single day.

"We're always taking a knee next to each other, laughing, talking. It's just a huge benefit and like you said, the competition, having an elite guy like that to look at and be like — just keep you on your toes," Bosa added. "It's like every day in the offseason, I have to be ready to train when I'm training with [my brother] Nick. So, it's just great to have that guy to compete with and lean on."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Appreciate Veteran Mentorship in 1st Training Camp

"He's talked to me a lot about game day, just the feelings, the emotions, the hype behind it. He's another person I talk to and helps me. He gives me little tips and things to stay calm, to really focus on my job. He's just a great resource for me."

news

Three Takeaways: Revamped Bolts Defense 'Coming Together' After 8 Camp Practices

"I'm still liking what I'm seeing. We had some padded practices, so we can see those guys, their physical abilities, and some toughness. That's on display."

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Offense in A Good Spot, Joseph-Day Feeling Comfortable on Defense

"They're able to play even more confidently. Really excited about where they're at, and they have to continue to improve."

news

Three Takeaways: Matt Feiler Takes Notice of Zion Johnson's Progression

Veteran guard says rookie can be "lock-down" offensive linemen in the league

news

Three Takeaways: Nasir Adderley Talks On-Field Growth in Year 2 of Defensive Scheme

"When you're not thinking about what you have to do, you're able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It's definitely been really beneficial."

news

Three Takeaways: Depth, Star Power Highlight Early Days of Chargers Camp

"When you have great players on both sides of the ball, somebody might have that day, somebody might have [the other]. But yeah, it's been a lot of going back and forth."

news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Says Chargers Are Getting Back Into Rhythm After Day 3

"The intensity today was the highest that it's been, so that's good. That means people are starting to understand, people are starting to feel like themselves again."

news

Three Takeaways: Bosa Outlines Bond With Mack, Allen Feels Fresh Entering Year 10

"Me and Khalil, I feel like we are going to have a great bond by the end of this year."

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Excited After Opening Camp, Herbert Outlines Personal Goals in 2022

"My personal goal is just to be the best quarterback and teammate that I can be. I try not to look too much into statistics. I think that can kind of skew or throw you off from what you are trying to accomplish."

news

Three Takeaways From the Chargers' Two-Day Minicamp

From live 7-on-7 drills, to a closest-to-the-pin golfing competition, take a look at takeaways from the action at Chargers minicamp this week.

news

Three Takeaways: Donald Parham Jr.'s Return to the Field

"I really had to take my time & think about if this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my career."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

Latest News
Advertising