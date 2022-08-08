Chargers Camp Report: Herbert, Mack Among Standouts at Sunday Night's Scrimmage

The Chargers are past the halfway point of training camp.

The Bolts held a scrimmage in full pads Sunday night at Jack Hammett Sports Complex that stretched past two hours. The session was the 10th practice of camp, as nine practices remain.

Here are five observations from the 10th day of camp:

1. Justin Herbert looked the part

Justin Herbert looked like, well, Justin Herbert on Sunday night.

The Chargers quarterback led scoring drives on four possessions in 11-on-11 situations that didn't begin in the red zone.

Overall, Herbert completed 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown on those three series, all of which came against the Bolts first-team defense. His performance caught the eye of Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

"He threw the ball at a really high-level tonight," Staley said. "He operated the two-minute drill, used his legs. He's had a quality camp. His teammates, he's really elevating his teammates, too, and his teammates are elevating him.

"That's what you want to see; want to see an offense that's playing together. I think that's what you're seeing," Staley added.

Herbert led the offense to a field goal on their opening drive, which included a key 8-yard completion to Mike Williams on third-and-5 to move the chains.

He aired it out a bit more on the next possession, completing three throws of 10-plus yards, but the Bolts offense once again netted just three points.

Herbert came through again on the third drive, which included an early third-and-5 conversion to Keenan Allen for 21 yards. He then made perhaps bis best throw of the night — a 35-yard strike down the seam to DeAndre Carter on third-and-13 — that put the Chargers at the 2-yard line.

Two plays later, Herbert hit Austin Ekeler in the flat for an easy score as the offense registered their first touchdown.

Herbert added another passing score in a red-zone drill, finding tight end Gerald Everett from two yards out on third-and-goal.

The quarterback also showed off his wheels in a 2-minute drill, scrambling up the right sideline for a 36-yard gain that had the crowd going wild.

Herbert said post-practice that he likes where his unit is at this point in camp.

"I think, as an offense, we've done a lot of good things," Herbert said. "We've made huge steps as compared to last year at this point, but like I've said, I think there's a lot of room for improvement.