Three Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Being 'Complete Defense' as Camp Progresses

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the 11th day of Chargers Training Camp:

Hill talks defensive expectations, importance of getting new additions 'connected'

After Monday off from practice, the Bolts returned to Jack Hammett Sports Complex for the 11th practice of training camp Tuesday. The session was lighter, non-padded and closed to the public.

The defense shined on Tuesday during the 11-on-11 portions of practice, as rookie Ja'Sir Taylor made the play of the day during the 2-munite drill period.

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill, who said he felt the defense played with more energy and played 'more together' than during the team's scrimmage on Sunday, spoke at the podium after practice. Hill detailed his expectations for the Bolts' new look defense as they continue to build chemistry together at practice.

"The biggest thing, just leading off what [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley talks about, is becoming a complete defense, and that's at all three levels," Hill said. "We definitely want to be a team that stops the run. We want to be a team that, on the back end, takes the ball away.

"But, we know it starts up front with the run game. When we talk about it being a complete game, it's going to take all three levels. We all have to be connected," Hill added.

Because many of the new additions on defense are veteran players, the new unit will have limited live action reps together heading into Week 1 of the 2022 season. With that, Hill explained how important the reps at practice are when it comes to getting the new additions on defense accustomed to playing alongside each other.

"The times that we can get live action and play in pads and get everybody out there together, those moments are important, and we need those," Hill said.