Brandon Marshall: "What I Saw Was Impressive" at Bolts Camp Practice

Aug 02, 2022 at 03:35 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Brandon Marshall came away quite impressed.

Marshall, a former wide receiver who played for six teams over his 13-year career, watched Tuesday's Chargers Training Camp practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

His initial impression?

"They seem focused, which is good. A couple of things stood out to me," Marshall said. "No. 10. [Justin] Herbert's back shoulder [throw] and precision. Aaron Rodgers is probably the best back shoulder thrower the game has ever seen, but what I saw today, man, was impressive."

Marshall also highlighted two more players, one on offense and one on defense.

"Keenan Allen, obviously he pops. For him to be 30 [years old], [in] Year 10, and still have the juice, the fire, the desire. I mean, he's the juice. He looks amazing," Marshall added. "I really like what I'm seeing out of Asante Samuel Jr. It looks like he's technically sound, he's in prime position to make some plays.

"Hopefully this is the year he turns the ball over like his pops," Marshall added. "But he's his own man, and I know he put in a great offseason so let's see what happens."

Marshall had praise for Allen earlier this summer — ranking him as the No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL — on his "I Am Athlete" podcast, which he hosts with retired NFL players Adam "Pacman" Jones.

Marshall, a 2012 First-Team All-Pro who made six total Pro Bowls in his career, said the Bolts need to put the work in now if they want to be successful down the line.

"At the end of the day, it's about football [and] execution," Marshall said of what camp means to him. "Guys need to pick up the play, pick up the playbook, everyone needs to learn their job and do their job. That's what it's about.

"It's going to be an interesting year for the AFC West and the AFC, period," Marshall later added.

Marshall knows the AFC West well, having spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver.

The 38-year-old said the division will be one to watch in 2022.

Oh, it's going to be a brutal season in the AFC West. I don't think anyone has the advantage," Marshall said. "I like all the quarterbacks. It's going to come down to coaching, it's going to come down to health, but all of these teams are really good.

"Who's going to execute when the game is on the line?" Marshall added. "That's what it's going to come down to."

If the Bolts can grind away during camp to get ready for the regular season, Marshall expressed optimism that the Chargers could be right there come January.

"This team has a great coaching staff, this team has a great philosophy and great players," Marshall said. "Offensive line, if they protect … defensive line, if they stop the run … [if the] playmakers make plays, this team is going to be in position," Marshall said.

Latest News
Advertising