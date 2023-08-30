How Many Chargers Made ESPN's Top 100 Players List?

On the defensive side, ESPN is predicting a big bounce back year for a member of the Bolts who missed time last season.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa has been back throughout training camp and healthy after missing 12 games last season with a significant groin injury.

And the NFL experts predict a big year for Bosa in 2023, coming in as the fifth best edge rusher in the league on this list at No. 17 overall and finishing with 11 sacks.

Thiry wrote:

After spending 12 games on injured reserve recovering from groin surgery… Bosa is fiercely motivated to prove that he should remain among the league's most feared pass-rushers. Bosa, playing opposite Khalil Mack, will strive to top the 10.5 sacks he produced in 2021.

Another star of the Chargers defense came in next on ESPN's list at No. 60.

Safety Derwin James, Jr., continues to do it all on the field. by showcasing his versatility each and every game.

James is coming off Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, and the panel expects much of the same from one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL.

Thiry wrote: