Complex Crowns Chargers Social Media for 3rd Time 

Another year, another top finish for Chargers social media.
Complex Sports released its annual ranking of all 32 NFL Twitter accounts on Friday, with the Bolts taking home the top spot for the second year in a row — and for the third time in four years.
Here's what the website said about the team's account:
If it ain't broke, then don't fix it. The Chargers are once again the Complex Sports NFL Twitter Champions. You can call it a dynasty at this point. No one matches their creativity and fun tone. They keep up with pop culture trends and integrate trending topics into their content. Win or lose, the Twitter account will be entertaining.
Complex Sports also posted what it thought were the Bolts best tweets from the past year.
The (second) anime schedule release video was obviously included.
As was an April Fools' update to one of the most iconic tweets in team history.
Complex Sports noted its list was built from off feedback from experts in the industry.
But don't be surprised if the Bolts are in the same spot again next year.
The full 2023 rankings can be found here.
