Los Angeles Chargers, Snoop Dogg and T.J. Houshmandzadeh Partner to Establish Snoop & Housh Flag Football League

Presented by The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, the new league will foster a vibrant community in which youth from across Greater Los Angeles can embrace the joy of the game while discovering their potential both on and off the field

A new football league is coming to the Southern California as The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, in partnership with renowned music icon Snoop Dogg and 11-year NFL veteran wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, today announced the launch of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League.

"I'm hyped to announce the launch of our new flag football league with the Chargers right here in the City of Angels," said Snoop, who has helped thousands of kids from inner cities stay off the streets through the Snoop Youth Football League. "We're taking this to the streets, giving the kids a chance to shine, catch them flags, and rep the city with pride. Flag football isn't just a game; it's a pathway for our youth to learn teamwork, discipline, building character, teaching life skills, and showing these young ballers how we stay elevated."

The league, operated through NFL Flag, is scheduled to commence its inaugural season in March 2024 with games taking place across the Los Angeles area in El Segundo, Long Beach and Cerritos. Formed to empower youth athletes in their ability to develop football skills, build self-esteem and learn the importance of teamwork in a safe, fun, inclusive environment, the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League is open to Pre-K through 8th grade boys and girls of all skill levels.

Parents interested in registering their children in the new, non-contact flag football league can do so by visiting www.snoopandhoushflagfootball.org.

Proudly supported by Nike, a leading brand synonymous with excellence and innovation, the league aims to inspire the next generation of athletes to pursue their passions and embrace the values of sportsmanship, dedication, and perseverance.

The league, set to host separate winter, spring and fall seasons, aligns with The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund's commitment to empower youth and create access and opportunities in under-resourced neighborhoods.

"Football has been my life and now, alongside Snoop and the Chargers, we get to share that passion with the next generation," said Houshmandzadeh. "The Snoop & Housh Flag Football League is more than football; it's an opportunity for these kids to discover their potential both on and off the field."

In addition to football, the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League will offer other unique experiences for participants including the chance to attend Chargers games, join training camps and participate in events headlined by current Chargers players and/or Legends, among others.

"We couldn't have asked for better partners than Snoop and T.J. in this exciting new venture," said President of Business Operations and President of the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund A.G. Spanos. "Having spanned nearly two decades and impacting thousands of young lives, Snoop's involvement in transforming the Los Angeles youth football landscape for the better is well-documented. T.J.'s football journey, having begun his career locally at Cerritos College before ultimately achieving Pro Bowl status as an NFL wide receiver, is a testament to perseverance and shining example to the high school and youth football players he now mentors. Combining their vision and influence with the power and reach of the NFL, we're hopeful this league will not only have a lasting impact on the future of football in Los Angeles but on the lives of all who participate."

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS IMPACT FUND

The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund is committed to bringing people together to empower youth, generate access, and create opportunities in under-resourced neighborhoods. Through strategic partnerships and community initiatives, the Chargers Impact Fund aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of youth in Los Angeles County.

