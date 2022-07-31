Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

Surratt signed with Detroit in 2021 after going undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2021, spending training camp with the Lions before signing to the team's practice squad for the first two weeks of the season. He most recently played in the United States Football League for the Birmingham Stallions, helping the Stallions win the Inaugural USFL Championship.

In two seasons as a wide receiver at Wake Forest (2018-19), Surratt totaled 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. He was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award and earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2019 after recording 11 touchdowns and 1,001 yards on 66 catches (15.2 avg.).