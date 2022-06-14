Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

Woods played in all 50 games over his four seasons at Baylor, starting 28 of them at safety. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition as a junior and senior, with his nine interceptions ranking tied for most interceptions among all FBS players over those two seasons. Woods led the Big 12 with six interceptions in 2021, including a 20-yard pick-six in the season opener to score Baylor's first touchdown of the season. One week later, he scored his second defensive touchdown of the year on a school-record 97-yard fumble return against Texas Southern, earning Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.