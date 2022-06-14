Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Woods played in all 50 games over his four seasons at Baylor, starting 28 of them at safety. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition as a junior and senior, with his nine interceptions ranking tied for most interceptions among all FBS players over those two seasons. Woods led the Big 12 with six interceptions in 2021, including a 20-yard pick-six in the season opener to score Baylor's first touchdown of the season. One week later, he scored his second defensive touchdown of the year on a school-record 97-yard fumble return against Texas Southern, earning Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
The San Antonio, Texas, native added 157 tackles (113 solo), an 11-yard sack, 14 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He ended his Baylor career ranked No. 5 in program history with 201 interception return yards. One of the fastest players in college football, Woods ran the 110-meter hurdles for the Bears track team in 2019. As a prep athlete at Steele High, he recorded personal-best times of 10.64 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.87 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
