5 Takeaways: Chargers Rue Rough 3rd Quarter in Week 13 Loss 

2. Callahan, defense start hot

The Bolts defense came to play to open the game as they shut down the Raiders on their first four possessions of the game.

"We were just coming out attacking," said cornerback Bryce Callahan. "We had a mindset that we were going to be aggressive and go this way with this team. That's kind of what we did in the beginning."

After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, the Bolts then forced their first turnover of the contest. Kenneth Murray, Jr., ripped the ball away from Josh Jacobs before it was recovered by Kyle Van Noy.

Another turnover followed, and this one led to points as Callahan picked off Derek Carr on a deflected pass and raced 26 yards for a touchdown.

Callahan credited Asante Samuel, Jr., for breaking up the pass that landed right in his hands.

"Oh yeah, that was all Zont, No. 26," Callahan said. "I want to thank him for that because it was my first one of my career. Wouldn't have got it without him. I'm giving all credit to him. I just had an easy little [score]."

The Bolts would force a punt on the Raiders fourth possession, as Las Vegas gained just 47 yards on their first 13 offensive plays.

The missed chances allowed the Raiders to hang in the game and get running back Josh Jacobs going. He finished with 144 rushing yards and a score.

"I thought we played well early but missed some tackles in the second half," Staley said. "What he does is force people to miss."

3. Herbert under pressure

The Bolts rolled out their sixth starting offensive line combination in Week 13.

Will Clapp started at center for Corey Linsley, who was out with a concussion, while Foster Sarell was in place of Trey Pipkins III because of a knee injury. To make matters worse, rookie right guard Zion Johnson dealt with a shoulder issue in the first half and had to be spelled by Brenden Jaimes at times.

All of this against a fierce pass rush featuring Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The end result?

Herbert was sacked five times and was hit 14 times, according to game stats.

"Yeah, they were getting after us today," Ekeler said. "We were trying to adjust, change some things up. We were able to give ourselves a chance at the end. But we knew it was going to be a battle and it was."

Staley added: "There were just a lot of different personnel groupings in there, a lot of people in there. I thought we were good at times and there were times we were a little bit leaky. We didn't run the ball well enough."

Herbert said: "I thought they did a great job of battling. It's never easy going up against a front seven like that. I think they're very talented, very well coached on that side of the ball. It was a tough day for us, but those guys stepped up, battled and I really respect that from them."

Staley praised a young offensive line for their compete level in a tough environment.

"Guys competed like they always do," Staley said. "They played tough and we were trying to make some adjustments throughout the game.