Where Are the Bolts in Post-Bye Power Rankings?

No. 13: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 13)

The panic meter dropped after the team hit the bye at 2-2 with two straight victories. But reality sets in: The Chargers must play games in 13 straight weeks, and the remaining schedule includes the following foes: the Cowboys this coming Monday, the Chiefs in Week 7 (and Week 18), the Lions in Week 10, the Ravens in Week 12 and the Bills in Week 16.

No. 13: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)

The Chargers' next game, on Monday night against the Cowboys, is a big game for both teams. The Chargers probably would be better off if Dallas hadn't been embarrassed on Sunday night, but nothing they can do about that.

No. 13: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 11)

No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 12)

That Week 6 meeting with the Cowboys will be a litmus test—if the Chargers are to be taken seriously, they have to find a way to win that game.

No. 14: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 14)

No. 18: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 16)

They come off their bye with a big home game against the Cowboys. That will be a challenge for Justin Herbert and gang.

No. 20: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 22)