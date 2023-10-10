Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Post-Bye Power Rankings?

Oct 10, 2023 at 09:33 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Power Rankings W6

The Chargers are back in the building following their bye week, as they now prepare for Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the Bolts first primetime game of 2023, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 6.

No. 11: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 10)

After a completely wild opening stanza to their season, the Chargers have a chance to define the 2023 season over the course of two games. Dallas and Kansas City back to back will give us a chance to see how Kellen Moore reacts to a defense that knows him intimately well, and the team that the Chargers are theoretically built to contend with.

No. 12: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 12)

The Chargers welcome the Cowboys to L.A. on Monday night, and I've got to imagine Moore will have some wrinkles in mind.

No. 13: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 12)

Fantasy surprise: WR Keenan Allen

Through the first five weeks -- including a bye week for the Chargers -- Allen has the seventh most fantasy points in PPR leagues of any receiver, ahead of other top receivers, including A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen's best game came in Week 3, where he broke franchise and league records, catching 18 passes for 215 yards and throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Chargers Celebrate Latino Heritage Month vs Raiders

Check out the scenes from in and around SoFi Stadium when the Chargers celebrated Latino Heritage Month during their week 4 matchup against the Raiders.

No. 13: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 13)

The panic meter dropped after the team hit the bye at 2-2 with two straight victories. But reality sets in: The Chargers must play games in 13 straight weeks, and the remaining schedule includes the following foes: the Cowboys this coming Monday, the Chiefs in Week 7 (and Week 18), the Lions in Week 10, the Ravens in Week 12 and the Bills in Week 16.

No. 13: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)

The Chargers' next game, on Monday night against the Cowboys, is a big game for both teams. The Chargers probably would be better off if Dallas hadn't been embarrassed on Sunday night, but nothing they can do about that.

No. 13: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 11)

No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 12)

That Week 6 meeting with the Cowboys will be a litmus test—if the Chargers are to be taken seriously, they have to find a way to win that game.

No. 14: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 14)

No. 18: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 16)

They come off their bye with a big home game against the Cowboys. That will be a challenge for Justin Herbert and gang.

No. 20: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 22)

Did you know WR Keenan Allen owns the NFL record for most games – three – with at least 15 receptions? With wingman Mike Williams down for the count, wouldn't be a shock if Allen extends that mark before this year is out.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

