The Best of Week 7 on the Chargers Podcast Network

Afterward, Hayre caught up with Titans beat writer, Bacharach, who pointed out that even given the Titans' ability to execute defensively, the Titans' offense will have to pick up the slack if they are to put up a fight against the Bolts.

"They're just a really good team as far as keeping you off the board," Bacharach said. "They're only allowing opponents to score 15.3 points per game, so this defense is really doing its part. It's the offense that is lacking, and if you get any production from them, they should be a better team than they are."

Lastly, Chris rounded up the Chargers beat writers for a beat writers roundtable. Besides Daniel Popper joking that veteran beat reporter Jeff Miller was "alive in 1875," they discussed the Bolts, touching on how defensive end Joey Bosa is on the cusp of domination.

"It's always tough with pass rushers because you're like, 'Oh, he's not putting up the sack numbers,' but if you go back and watch the tape, he is really close on a lot of plays, and he is affecting the quarterback," Popper said. "If Bosa is getting double-teamed, then you need other guys in the line to get to the quarterback. You need Uchenna (Nwosu) to have the type of game he had against the Broncos, (or) you need Justin Jones and Jerry Tillery and those guys on the interior to get to the quarterback. Bosa's a big name, but it falls on the other guys too."