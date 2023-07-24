Trio of Chargers Make PFF's Top 50 Players List

A trio of Chargers rank among the best in the league.

Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson recently released his annual Top 50 players list, with the Bolts being well-represented by having three players make Sam Monson's list.

The highest-ranking member of the Bolts was safety Derwin James, Jr., who came in at No. 17 and was the highest-ranked safety on Monson's list.

James continues to ascend not only as a safety, but also as a versatile player who can line up just about anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. The Chargers safety, who's entering his sixth season in the league, looks to build off of a big 2022 where he continued to show why is one of the more dynamic defensive players in football.

His versatility and consistency in his game are some of the many reasons Monson has James ranked as the best safety in the NFL.

Monson wrote: