Where Are the Bolts in Week 2 Power Rankings?

Sep 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Power Rankings W2

The Bolts have turned the page from Week 1 with all eyes now onto Tennessee.

Ahead of the Chargers first road trip of the 2023 season, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 2.

No. 10: NFL Nation – Daniel Greenspan – ESPN (Last Week: No. 9)

Best debut performance: OC Kellen Moore

Week 1 stats: Moore's run offense totaled 234 yards on 5.9 yards per carry

Moore kickstarted the rush offense in his first game with Los Angeles. Austin Ekeler benefitted from the new scheme, netting 55 more rush yards than expected, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. RB Joshua Kelley, who had a career-high 91 rushing yards, appreciated Moore's willingness to stick with what was working on the ground. "Once you get in that rhythm you get a feel for the defense, how everything's going, so he's calling it, man. I love it," Kelley said. If opposing defenses have to commit an extra man to the box going forward, it can make the Justin Herbert-led passing game even more dangerous.

No. 12: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 11)

No. 12: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 12)

Top Shots: Chargers Open Season with Shootout Against Dolphins

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins to kickoff the 2023 season

No. 12: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 10)

The Los Angeles Chargers had quite the game offensively against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. They put up well over 400 yards of offense and 34 points. Quarterback Justin Herbert didn't post huge numbers, but he was efficient, finishing 23-of-33 for 228 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The Chargers gouged the Dolphins for a whopping 230 yards on the ground, with Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley both finding the end zone.

No. 13: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 6)

On the bright side, Los Angeles's offense looked as advertised. Brandon Staley's Space and Pace offense was lightening boxes and giving Justin Herbert the opportunity to toss the ball up to his versatile receiving corps full of swing forwards.

No. 13: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 14)

No. 14: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 14)

No. 16: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 15)

No. 15: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 12)

No. 18: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 9)

