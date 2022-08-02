Chargers WR Josh Palmer Tabbed as NFL's No. 1 Under-The-Radar Breakout Player

Every NFL season, a young and unknown player seemingly arises from nowhere and earns notoriety around the league. While it may be a difficult thing to predict, some players who are in great situations might come onto the scene sooner than others.

Football Outsider's Rivers McCown complied his list on ESPN.com of the under-the-radar young players who could break out. Among the criteria was the player had to be under the age of 26 as of Sept. 1, drafted in the third round or later and entered the NFL between 2019 and 2021.

Bolts wide receiver Josh Palmer, the 77th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was McCown's No. 1 prospect on his list. Despite not having big numbers coming out of college, the third-round receiver showed some flashes as a rookie in limited playing time.

He wrote:

…By the end of the season Palmer began getting starts. He had three touchdowns in the last five weeks of Los Angeles' season as Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler missed some time. Palmer wasn't physically dominating, but he had a knack for doing work at the catch point.