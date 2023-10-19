Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About New Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins

Oct 19, 2023 at 09:11 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Hawkins 5 Things
Danny Karnik/AP

The Chargers on Wednesday claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers and placed safety Raheem Layne on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL.

Here are five things to know about Hawkins:

1. Joining from Atlanta

Hawkins joins the Bolts after starting the season with the Falcons.

The fourth-year safety played limited snaps on defense throughout Atlanta's first six games, finishing with three total tackles.

His biggest role on the Falcons this season came on special teams, where he was a key contributor and played more than 75 percent of the teams snaps in five out of the first six games.

2. Plenty of experience

Hawkins started his NFL career in Atlanta after getting drafted in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has plenty of game experience having started 22 of 48 career games for Atlanta. He's totaled 110 tackles (58 solo), four interceptions, nine passes defensed, 0.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

His first NFL touchdown came in Week 6 of the 2022 season against the 49ers, which was arguably the best game of his career so far. Hawkins recovered a fumble in the end zone for that touchdown, intercepted a ball and defended a pass all in the same game enroute to a Falcons victory.

Hawkins' biggest role came in that 2022 season, starting in 16 games and playing the third-most defensive snaps on the Falcons. He racked up 84 total tackles (45 solo), notched two interceptions and six passes defensed.

Chargers Support Crucial Catch Initiative at Monday Night Football

Check out the scenes from in and around SoFi Stadium as the Chargers organization supports breast cancer awareness and early detection through league-wide Crucial Catch initiative at Week 6's primetime matchup

231016_DALvsLAC_CC_001
1 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_002
2 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_003
3 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_004
4 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_014
5 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_005
6 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_006
7 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_007
8 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_008
9 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_009
10 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_010
11 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_011
12 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_012
13 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_013
14 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_015
15 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_016
16 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_017
17 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_018
18 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_019
19 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_020
20 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_021
21 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_022
22 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_023
23 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_024
24 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_025
25 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_026
26 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_027
27 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_028
28 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_029
29 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_030
30 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_031
31 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_032
32 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_033
33 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_034
34 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_035
35 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_036
36 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_037
37 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_038
38 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_039
39 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_040
40 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_041
41 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_042
42 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_043
43 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_044
44 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_045
45 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_046
46 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_047
47 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_048
48 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_049
49 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_050
50 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_051
51 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_052
52 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_053
53 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_054
54 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231016_DALvsLAC_CC_055
55 / 55
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Special teams contributor

As mentioned above, Hawkins' biggest role with Atlanta this season came on special teams, an area where he's shown the ability to make an impact.

Hawkins had the second-most special teams snaps on Falcons through the first six games of the season and has played 547 snaps in that facet of the game throughout his 48 career games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkins has totaled 14 tackles in his career on special teams, including five this season, which is already a career-high for the safety.

4. Return to SoCal

Hawkins is making his return to Southern California, a place he knows very well.

The safety is a native of Buena Park, which is about 15 miles from the Chargers facility in Costa Mesa. It's a homecoming for Hawkins, who made a name for himself at Buena Park High School as a two-way wide player at receiver and cornerback.

Hawkins was a first-team All-Southern Section Southwest Division selection at Buena Park High and had a monster senior season on both sides of the football.

On the defensive side in his final year, he finished 60 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions while on offense, he finished with 80 catches, 1,476 yards receiving (18.5 yards per reception) and 16 touchdown catches while leading his school to an 11-2 record.

5. Success at Cal

Hawkins was a four-star recruit coming out of Buena Park and attended California at Berkeley. Although he was recruited as a wide receiver, he made the move to safety before the 2016 season.

And after redshirting his freshman year, Hawkins would go on to play four seasons with the Golden Bears and was the only Cal player to participate in all 50 games possible during that time stretch.

He finished his Cal career with 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 10 interceptions (which ranks in the top 10 in school history), seven pass breakups, 17 passes defended and three forced fumbles.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Essang Bassey

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest cornerback
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest wide receiver
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Tanner Muse

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest linebacker
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the start of camp next week
news

The Best Matchups on the Chargers 2023 Schedule

Whether it's coaching battles, 1-on-1 matchups or quarterback duels, there will be plenty to watch in 2023
news

5 Things to Know About the Chargers 2023 Schedule 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's schedule release 
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts third-round selection
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest defensive player
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts 2023 first-round pick
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Max Duggan

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts seventh-round selection
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Scott Matlock

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts sixth-round selection

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
Latest News
Advertising