5 Things to Know About New Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins

3. Special teams contributor

As mentioned above, Hawkins' biggest role with Atlanta this season came on special teams, an area where he's shown the ability to make an impact.

Hawkins had the second-most special teams snaps on Falcons through the first six games of the season and has played 547 snaps in that facet of the game throughout his 48 career games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkins has totaled 14 tackles in his career on special teams, including five this season, which is already a career-high for the safety.

4. Return to SoCal

Hawkins is making his return to Southern California, a place he knows very well.

The safety is a native of Buena Park, which is about 15 miles from the Chargers facility in Costa Mesa. It's a homecoming for Hawkins, who made a name for himself at Buena Park High School as a two-way wide player at receiver and cornerback.

Hawkins was a first-team All-Southern Section Southwest Division selection at Buena Park High and had a monster senior season on both sides of the football.

On the defensive side in his final year, he finished 60 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions while on offense, he finished with 80 catches, 1,476 yards receiving (18.5 yards per reception) and 16 touchdown catches while leading his school to an 11-2 record.

5. Success at Cal

Hawkins was a four-star recruit coming out of Buena Park and attended California at Berkeley. Although he was recruited as a wide receiver, he made the move to safety before the 2016 season.

And after redshirting his freshman year, Hawkins would go on to play four seasons with the Golden Bears and was the only Cal player to participate in all 50 games possible during that time stretch.