Chargers Interview Vikings' Jerrod Johnson for Offensive Coordinator 

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator position.
Johnson is currently the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings. He has been in his current role for one season with the Vikings.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2022 Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach
2020-21 Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach
2019 Indianapolis Colts Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship
2017 San Francisco 49ers Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship
Player
2006-10 Texas A&M Aggies
Education
Johnson attended Texas A&M University
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.