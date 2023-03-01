Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund to Celebrate Reopening of Team-Renovated Facilities at East Valley Animal Shelter with Adoption Event

Mar 01, 2023 at 11:15 AM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil newly refurbished dog play yards and host an adoption event at East Valley Animal Shelter on Saturday, March 4. The ceremony celebrates the completion of the Impact Fund's six-figure renovation of the shelter's exterior yards that will now provide thousands of shelter dogs much-needed space as they wait for their forever homes.

"The Chargers Impact Fund is proud to provide the funding for these new fields and we are so very grateful for the partnership with L.A. Animal Services, whose staff have made this project run smoothly," said Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Chargers Co-Owner and Special Advisor to the Chargers Impact Fund. "Now, the dogs at East Valley Animal Shelter will have a place to get out of their kennels, play, socialize and engage with potential adoptive families for years to come."

Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, volunteers from the Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – will help build Kuranda Beds, make no-sew blankets, fill Kongs with peanut butter for the kennels and put together care kits for animals and their new owners to take home when they get adopted.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will culminate with an adoption event from 12:30-5pm where dog lovers will have a unique opportunity to provide a forever home for orphan pets. To commemorate the reopening, the Chargers Impact Fund and Lazy Dog Restaurants will cover adoption fees (excluding licensing fees) for the first 20 dogs adopted at the East Valley location and gift a Chargers Care Kit to each new fur-parent.

Additionally, L.A. Animal Services will offer reduced adoption fees for available cats and dogs at all shelter locations on March 4 and March 5.

"The re-turfed play yards has bolstered the morale of staff and volunteers as it provides a bright, green space for the dogs in our East Valley shelter to run, play, and enjoy playgroups, which allows these canine companions to showcase their unique personalities to potential adopters," said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for L.A. Animal Services. "We are grateful for the continued support we receive from the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund as they enable us to do more for the animals in our care."

The recent renovations to the East Valley Animal Shelter, which included the installation of highly durable synthetic turf throughout the exterior yard space, highlight a continued partnership between the City of Los Angeles Animal Services and the Chargers Impact Fund that has also previously included a team-hosted spay and neuter clinic, additional adoption events, gameday dog adoption programming as well as a team-produced yearly calendar highlighting adoptable dogs with Chargers players. Through the team's ongoing partnership with Lazy Dog Restaurants that began in 2020, the Chargers have now found foster homes and forever homes for more than 140 cats and dogs via pet adoption events alone.

To find out more about fostering or adopting a pet from L.A. Animal Services, visit laanimalservices.com.

For more information on the Chargers Impact Fund and its programs, visit https://www.chargers.com/community/impact-fund.

