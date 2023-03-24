ESPN Assesses Chargers Moves in Free Agency 

As Thiry mentioned, Pipkins came off an impressive 2022 where he improved at the right tackle spot while also battling an injury for most of the year. His return means stability to the tackle spot on the offensive line, as the Chargers continue to build the young core up front.

Fox was another player who produced at a high-level last season, as he notched a career-high 6.5 sacks. His ability to move all-around the defensive line was key in a season where the position group battled through many key injuries.

And with Scott, while his move may go under the radar, he was a key part of the Chargers special teams unit having an impressive season. His ability to have great hangtime on punts combined with strong punt coverage had the Chargers ranked first in punt return yards allowed in 2022. Scott's return will continue to play a factor in continuing to make the unit one of the strongest in the NFL.

There is still a long way to go in free agency, and it remains to be seen what moves await the team following the first wave. As proven by signings last year following the draft, those moves done after the first week can be just as valuable to building out a roster.

As for future moves, Thiry believes that there is one position — safety — that the Chargers could address in the coming weeks and months.

Thiry wrote:

The Chargers let Nasir Adderley depart in free agency, and a day later, the 2019 second-round pick announced his retirement. Though Adderley was not part of the plan going forward, the Bolts must fill the hole the three-year starter left behind.