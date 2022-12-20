Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How the Chargers Can Clinch a Playoff Berth

Dec 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

AFCPP

The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16.

The Bolts are 8-6 and currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC after winning back-to-back games against the Titans and Dolphins.

If the Chargers beat the Colts on Monday Night Football, combined with Week 16 losses by the Jets, Patriots and Raiders, the Bolts would secure a postseason berth.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 16.

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Next 3 games

12/24 @CHI (3-11)

01/02 @CIN (10-4)

01/08 NE (7-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Clinched a playoff spot

Status: The Bills won an instant classic against the Dolphins in the snow to hold onto the AFC's top seed.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

Next 3 games

12/24 SEA (7-7)

01/01 DEN (3-11)

01/08 @LV (6-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Clinched the AFC West

Status: The Chiefs had to work overtime Sunday but claimed their seventh consecutive division crown.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

Next 3 games

12/24 @NE (7-7)

01/02 BUF (11-3)

01/08 BAL (9-5)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent

Status: The Bengals have overtaken the Ravens and moved atop the AFC North with three games to go.

4. Tennessee Titans (7-7)

Next 3 games

12/24 HOU (1-12-1)

12/29 DAL (10-4)

01/08 @JAX (6-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 57 percent

Status: The Titans still lead the AFC South but four straight losses has allowed the Jaguars to climb back into the race.

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Next 3 games

12/24 ATL (5-9)

01/01 PIT (5-9)

01/08 CIN (10-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 99 percent

Status: The Ravens are still making the postseason but now have to rally to get back atop their division.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Next 3 games

12/26 @ IND (4-9-1)

01/01 LAR (4-10)

01/08 @DEN (4-10)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 83 percent

Status: Well, look at the Chargers. The Bolts have two straight impressive wins as they climbed from the ninth seed to the No. 6 spot entering Week 16. All three phases are contributing these days for the Chargers, who are looking for their first playoff berth since 2018. The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot Monday night in Indianapolis but know that there is still plenty of work to be done in the final three weeks of the regular season.

7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Next 3 games

12/25 GB (6-8)

01/01 @NE (7-7)

01/08 NYJ (7-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 72 percent

Status: Miam's playoff chances actually went up despite their Week 15 loss, thanks to losses by the Jets and Patriots. The Dolphins control their own destiny in the final three games.

8. New England Patriots (7-7)

Next 3 games

12/24 CIN (10-4)

01/01 MIA (8-6)

01/08 @BUF (11-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 19 percent

Status: The Patriots lost in the most unimaginable way possible on Sunday afternoon.

9. New York Jets (7-7)

Next 3 games

12/22 JAX (6-8)

01/01 @SEA (7-7)

01/08 @MIA (8-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 20 percent

Status: The Jets have tumbled to three straight losses and now face three teams in the final stretch that are all battling for playoff spots of their own.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)

Next 3 games

12/22 @NYJ (7-7)

01/01 @HOU (1-12-1)

01/08 TEN (7-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 44 percent

Status: Jacksonville is surging and suddenly has the AFC South in their sights. If the Jaguars can win the division, it would be their first AFC South crown since 2017.

Bolts in B&W: Week 15

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 15 win over the Titans in monochrome

221219_BBW15_Gallery_001
1 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_002
2 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_003
3 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_004
4 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_005
5 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_006
6 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_007
7 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_008
8 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_009
9 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_010
10 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_011
11 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_012
12 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_013
13 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_014
14 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_015
15 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_016
16 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_017
17 / 51
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_018
18 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_019
19 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_020
20 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_021
21 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_022
22 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_023
23 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_024
24 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_025
25 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_026
26 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_027
27 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_028
28 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_029
29 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_030
30 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_031
31 / 51
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_032
32 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_033
33 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_034
34 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_035
35 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_036
36 / 51
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_037
37 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_038
38 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_039
39 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_040
40 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_041
41 / 51
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_042
42 / 51
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_043
43 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_044
44 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_045
45 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_046
46 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_047
47 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_048
48 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_049
49 / 51
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_050
50 / 51
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221219_BBW15_Gallery_051
51 / 51
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

Next 3 games

12/24 @PIT (5-9)

01/01 SF (10-4)

01/08 KC (11-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 5 percent

Status: The Raiders postseason odds are hanging by a thread, but they also have a Week 16 win that people will remember forever.

12. Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Next 3 games

12/24 NO (5-9)

01/01 @WASH (7-6-1)

01/08 @PIT (6-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 1 percent

Status: The Browns are a longshot to make the playoffs, but Cleveland will certainly have a say in how the NFC playoff picture shakes out.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Next 3 games

12/24 LV (6-8)

01/01 @BAL (9-5)

01/08 CLE (6-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: The Steelers have played in 10 one-score games this season, going 5-5 in such contests.

14. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Next 3 games

12/26 LAC (7-7)

01/01 @NYG (8-5-1)

01/08 HOU (1-12-1

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: The Colts led 33-0 at halftime against the Vikings but gave up the largest comeback in NFL history.

15. Denver Broncos (4-10)

Status: The Broncos have been eliminated from postseason contention.

16. Houston Texans (1-12-1)

Status: The Texans have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Bolts Get Top-10 Votes After 2nd Straight Win

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their primetime matchup against Indianapolis

news

Bolts Focused on Themselves Ahead of Possible Playoff Clinch

"You're aware of what's going on in the NFL. I think what we're most aware of is what is happening with our team ... what we have to focus on is our team and the improvements."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 15 win

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 17 - Titans 14

Cosas que vimos el domingo en SoFi

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Latest News
Advertising