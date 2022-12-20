How the Chargers Can Clinch a Playoff Berth

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Next 3 games

12/24 ATL (5-9)

01/01 PIT (5-9)

01/08 CIN (10-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 99 percent

Status: The Ravens are still making the postseason but now have to rally to get back atop their division.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Next 3 games

12/26 @ IND (4-9-1)

01/01 LAR (4-10)

01/08 @DEN (4-10)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 83 percent

Status: Well, look at the Chargers. The Bolts have two straight impressive wins as they climbed from the ninth seed to the No. 6 spot entering Week 16. All three phases are contributing these days for the Chargers, who are looking for their first playoff berth since 2018. The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot Monday night in Indianapolis but know that there is still plenty of work to be done in the final three weeks of the regular season.

7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Next 3 games

12/25 GB (6-8)

01/01 @NE (7-7)

01/08 NYJ (7-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 72 percent

Status: Miam's playoff chances actually went up despite their Week 15 loss, thanks to losses by the Jets and Patriots. The Dolphins control their own destiny in the final three games.

8. New England Patriots (7-7)

Next 3 games

12/24 CIN (10-4)

01/01 MIA (8-6)

01/08 @BUF (11-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 19 percent

Status: The Patriots lost in the most unimaginable way possible on Sunday afternoon.

9. New York Jets (7-7)

Next 3 games

12/22 JAX (6-8)

01/01 @SEA (7-7)

01/08 @MIA (8-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 20 percent

Status: The Jets have tumbled to three straight losses and now face three teams in the final stretch that are all battling for playoff spots of their own.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)

Next 3 games

12/22 @NYJ (7-7)

01/01 @HOU (1-12-1)

01/08 TEN (7-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 44 percent