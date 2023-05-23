Staley Excited, Encouraged After Day 1 of OTAs

New Bolts impress early

The Chargers will retain a lot of continuity from this season — a change from the situation they were in last season onboarding a lot of new players.

Still, one of the few major changes will come in the middle of the defense with the addition of linebacker Eric Kendricks. Kendricks has been in the building working with his new teammates since his arrival earlier in the offseason and was out there again on Monday.

Experience and leadership is just some of the things he brings to the Bolts, something Mack has noticed in Kendricks' short time in the building.

"We were just talking about it," Mack said. "Talk about knowledge and the experience of having him in the middle, you can already hear the voice, and the power and inflection in his voice, whenever he is calling the calls and putting people into position.

"It's going to be great, it's going to be fun playing with him," Mack added.

Kendricks has been as consistent as they come manning the middle of a defense throughout his career, and 2023 will be the first time he'll do it in the powder blues.

While Bosa hasn't been able to talk to him a lot so far, he echoed Mack's sentiment and added how a player of his magnitude can help take some of the load off of them on the edge.

"I mean, it means a lot [to add him to the defense]," Bosa said. "I can't say that I've watched a lot of him over the years, but to get a guy with experience — I don't want to be the old guy in the room, so it's nice to haveKhalil, nice to have the older guys to kind of show us the way and show us what it takes to get to those final games of the year.

"I haven't really gotten a chance to talk to him much. Obviously, being out here early and being here as the year goes on, we'll get to know each other and get to talk more. Having good players in the middle takes a lot off us guys [on the edge]," Bosa added.

Mack also spoke about another new addition to the defense, someone who is getting his first run on an NFL team

Rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu continues to settle in with his new team and joins as good of a room as they come with the likes of Mack and Bosa.

And while Mack didn't realize how young Tuipulotu is, he had praise of the second-round rookie who has already shown the ability to learn quickly.

"Tuli is a quiet dude. I didn't realize that he was 20 years old. Yeah, quiet. It's strange being in this position, being so much older than these guys," Mack said with a laugh.