Pair of Chargers Draftees Among NFL.com's 'Favorite Picks'

This pick was tied for Reuter's third favorite pick of the second round, as the Bolts were able to add the high-motor edge rusher.

Tuipulotu finished 2022 with 13.5 sacks, good for most in the country, and 22 tackles for loss, second-most in the nation. His dominant performance earned him the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award in his final collegiate season.

At just 20 years old, Tuipulotu was one of the youngest players in this draft and will now get a chance to join an outside linebacker room that features Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Another one of Reuter's favorite picks came in the fifth round, as he highlighted the Chargers selection of Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.

McFadden was Reuter's second-favorite pick of the fifth round, as he explained how he compares this pick to one the Bolts had last season in Jamaree Salyer, who came in and contributed due to injuries.

Reuter wrote: