Pair of Chargers Draftees Among NFL.com's 'Favorite Picks'

The Chargers were able to add a bevy of young talent in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Beginning with TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, the Bolts selected seven total players overall through the three days — four on offense and three on defense. The team let their draft board play out rather than selecting for need and were able to come away players who had proven production in college.
With the draft in the rearview mirror, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter took a step back and laid out his three favorite picks of every round.
A pair of Chargers made appearances, starting with the second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu, an outside linebacker who was one of Reuter's favorite players in the draft.
Reuter wrote:
I was happy to see Tuipulotu selected in the second round despite not necessarily being the quick-twitch athlete desired by many teams. He's one of my favorite players in the class because he plays hard and produces on an every-down basis while serving a variety of roles. Tuipulotu could play a Preston Smith-type role as a stand-up rusher for the Chargers.
This pick was tied for Reuter's third favorite pick of the second round, as the Bolts were able to add the high-motor edge rusher.
Tuipulotu finished 2022 with 13.5 sacks, good for most in the country, and 22 tackles for loss, second-most in the nation. His dominant performance earned him the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award in his final collegiate season.
At just 20 years old, Tuipulotu was one of the youngest players in this draft and will now get a chance to join an outside linebacker room that features Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Another one of Reuter's favorite picks came in the fifth round, as he highlighted the Chargers selection of Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.
McFadden was Reuter's second-favorite pick of the fifth round, as he explained how he compares this pick to one the Bolts had last season in Jamaree Salyer, who came in and contributed due to injuries.
Reuter wrote:
General manager Tom Telesco grabbed former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer last year in the sixth round, then watched him succeed as a rookie. McFadden is another short but sturdy lineman who has the length (34-inch arms) and solid build to handle tackle duties if needed, but will likely kick inside at the next level.
McFadden played tackle in college and won the award for ACC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022. He offers the Bolts depth in the offensive line room as well as flexibility, as he can play outside or inside.
To read Reuter's full list, click here.
