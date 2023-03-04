Chargers Day 4 Combine Recap

The Main Thing

Whether it's Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, Penn State's Joey Porter, Jr. or any other defensive back, this class has a little bit for everybody.

Witherspoon, who sits atop Jeremiah's and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s position rankings, did not participate in on-field workouts on Friday. Still, it was the first chance to see both Gonzalez and Porter in drills.

Gonzalez was apart of the first group of defensive backs to workout, and posted an official 4.38 40-yard dash. He also showed his athleticism during the afternoon with a 41.5" vertical jump and an 11'1" broad jump — both impressive at his position.

Porter, who has previously been mocked to the Bolts in the latest Mock Draft Tracker, measured in with 34-inch arms, which would put him in the 99th percentile according to Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema. He also ran an impressive 4.46 40-yard dash.

Another defensive back who has been mocked to the Chargers is South Carolina's Cam Smith, who was able to top Gonzalez in the broad jump with a measure of 11'2".

Tweet of the Day

There were many impressive displays by the defensive backs on the second day of workouts, but one that stood out was the 40-yard dash by Michigan defensive back DJ Turner II.