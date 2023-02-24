5 Takeaways From Daniel Jeremiah's Pre-Combine Conference Call

2. A strong TE group

Jeremiah didn't mince words when hyping up the tight end class.

"I think the tight end group is as best I've seen in the last 10 years," Jeremiah said. "It's outstanding."

Tight ends such as Utah's Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame's Michael Mayer have also been projected to the Bolts with the 21st pick in various mock drafts.

Jeremiah talked on the overall dept of the group while highlighting a few names at the top of the list.

"In terms of the number of guys, I have 11 tight ends that I have top-three round grades on, which is a ridiculous number," Jeremiah said. "It is just a really, really good group."

Kincaid is the top tight end on Jeremiah's board, as the well-respected draft analyst said he's drawn comparisons to Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.

"I know he's coming off an injury right now and I know he's kind of a flex tight end, but … I think he's a big-time player. He's one of my favorite players to watch in this draft," Jeremiah said. "I think he's one of the best players in the draft.

"He's just sudden in everything that he does, he separates, he's outstanding after the catch, he can win on contact over the middle of the field," Jeremiah added. "He's really, really good after the catch. As a blocker, he's going to more shield you and wall off.

Jeremiah said Mayer is "an all-around tight end" from Notre Dame.

"He's not going to be real dynamic, but he's kind of the king of the combat catches," Jeremiah said. "He's got a good feel on option routes and keeping guys on his back and kind of walling them off to make plays. A good overall tight end, a good blocker."

Georgia's Darnell Washington, meanwhile, is listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds.

"Massive … he's like playing with a sixth offensive lineman in the run game, and he's still developing and learning in the pass game," Jeremiah said. "I think there's more there … he doesn't get as many balls as he would in another offense."

Jeremiah also had high praise for Luke Musgrave from Oregon State, Iowa's Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft from South Dakota State, Clemson's Davis Allen and a handful of others.

"It is a really, really good group," Jeremiah said.

3. High on a pair of WRs

While Johnston was Jeremiah's pick to the Chargers at No. 21, he had two wide receivers going before then in his latest mock draft.

USC's Jordan Addison was the pick to Houston at No. 12, while Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba went to Seattle with the 20th overall pick.

Jeremiah commented on both players on Friday.

"[In terms of] the best overall guy, in my opinion, that's Jordan Addison," Jeremiah said. "He's a complete route runner and he gives you burst and explosiveness, makes plays over the top and has outstanding hands."