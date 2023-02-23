Chargers Mailbag: Pre-Combine Questions, 1st-Round Options & Indy Food Recs 

Hmmm. Maybe.

But only if the Chargers are really in love with a running back that is available.

Bijan Robinson of Texas seems like a fantastic player and is likely going to be a first-round pick. Yet because he's a running back, he might not go as high as his talent level shows.

The league has placed a premium on a handful of positions (quarterback, tackle, edge rusher and cornerback) in recent years.

Running back isn't included in that group, as there have been just 12 total running backs taken in the first round in the past 10 drafts. That means, on average, roughly one player at that position is going in the first round.

As I've written already on Chargers.com this offseason, the Bolts should do as much as they can to continue to load up with skill position players around Justin Herbert.

And while running back is included in that, it might not be the top priority.

Austin Ekeler, who wasn't even drafted, has proven the past two seasons that he is a touchdown machine. Joshua Kelley carved out a role for himself as the No. 2 back last year and there is still a lot of potential to see what Isaiah Spiller can do in Year 2.