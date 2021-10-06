Chargers Update Gameday COVID-19 Policy in Conjunction with New LA County Department of Public Health Order

The LA County Department of Public Health's newest requirement for stadium events with at least 10,000 attendees goes into effect tomorrow, Oct. 7.

Under the new public health order, fans ages 12 and over must provide proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of gameday. Children under 12 do not need a negative test result for entry but, along with all other fans, must continue to wear a mask.

Fans may present any of the following as proof of vaccination:

A physical vaccination card that includes their name, the type of COVID-19 vaccine received and the date the last dose was administered

A physical photo/copy of their vaccination card

A photo of their vaccination card stored on a phone/electronic device

Documentation of their full vaccination against COVID-19 from a healthcare provider

To be considered fully vaccinated, fans are required to have received their final COVID-19 dose a minimum of two weeks prior to gameday – meaning two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or AstraZeneca for international fans) and at least two weeks following a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Fans who are not yet vaccinated, have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (or AstraZeneca for international fans) or are not yet beyond the two-week, fully vaccinated window must provide a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Negative PCR and antigen tests are acceptable forms of COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of gameday.

Fans may present either of the following as proof of a qualifying negative test:

A printed document from the test provider or laboratory

An email or text message displayed on a phone from the test provider or laboratory

The documentation must include the fan's name, type of test performed and confirmation of both the negative result and that the date of the test falls within the 72-hour requirement.

Current LA County Department of Public Health guidance will require the cross checking of proof of vaccination or a qualifying negative test with photo identification of fans 18 years of age or older beginning Nov. 1. Under this current guidance, the Chargers' Nov. 14 game vs. Minnesota would be the team's first game subject to that specific requirement.

As this is a new health order and the Chargers' Oct. 10 home game vs. Cleveland is the first event at SoFi Stadium impacted by it, enforcement will be phased in over the team's next three games – Oct. 31 vs. New England will be the first home game with a zero-tolerance policy where admission will be denied without qualifying proof of vaccination or a negative test while Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota will be the first home game with the photo identification cross-check in effect.

As always, fans are reminded to please stay home if they feel sick or have close contact with someone who has COVID-19.