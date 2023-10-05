Chargers' Star-Studded Celebrity Flag Football Game – Battle of the G.O.A.T.S – Returns to SoFi Stadium this Fall

Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates, the NFL's All-Time Touchdown Receptions Leader Amongst Tight Ends, will once again roam the sidelines and lead a who's who of celebrity players in this unique Monday Night Football showcase.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Battle of the G.O.A.T.S Celebrity Flag Football Game is back for its second straight year inside iconic SoFi Stadium on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 pm. Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates, the NFL's all-time touchdown receptions leader at the tight end position, return to battle it out as head coaches of their respective star-studded teams. A portion of the proceeds from the event will once again go to support the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to helping families thrive.

This year's installment of the Battle of the G.O.A.T.S will see Team Gates seeking revenge after Team LT proved victorious in last year's epic showdown – one which featured NFL Legends, actors, musicians and celebrity influencers including Dodgers All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts, Rapper Desiigner, Actor Chord Overstreet, Actor Skylar Astin, Musician/Producer Suzette Quintanilla, Faze Nate Hill, former WWE Divas Champion and Actress/Model Barbie Blank, former Dodgers All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, CIF Regional State Champion football player Bella Rasmussen and NFL Legends Shawne Merriman, TJ Houshmandzadeh, Terrell Owens, TJ Ward and Ricky Williams, among others.

Participants in 2023's Battle of the G.O.A.T.S will be announced early next month.

Gates for the event open at 6:00 pm, offering attendees the opportunity to see their favorite celebrities and athletes get the competitive juices flowing while also providing interactive activities, the chance to win Chargers raffle prizes and autographed mini footballs, a pregame performance by the Thunderbolts drumline and special appearances by current Chargers players.