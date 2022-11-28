Carter's Big Day Sparks Chargers in Win Over Arizona

Carter's career-high day

Another week, another close game for the Chargers.

But the Bolts were able to leave Arizona with a win, which snapping a two-game skid in the process.

With plenty of big plays and performances to go around, Sunday afternoon was another game where wide receiver DeAndre Carter flashed — in more ways than one.

Carter hauled in a career-high in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (73) in Week 12, establishing himself as more than the returner he was brought in to be.

Even with Keenan Allen back in the mix, Carter has more than taken advantage of the opportunities presented to him.

"A lot of it just comes down to opportunities," Carter said about his season so far. "A lot of guys in the league, they're in my position that you know, just waiting for an opportunity to show what you can do.

"I'm just grateful," Carter added. "God blessed me with this opportunity and then the coaches, Justin having confidence in putting me out there and Justin throwing me the ball."

The highlight of his big offensive day came in the second quarter, as Carter found himself wide open and walked in a 33-yard touchdown reception.

"Probably one of the easiest in my career," Carter said with a chuckle. "Nobody guarded me. So, 'Hey, Justin, great job finding me.'"

But that's not to say that Carter isn't still a weapon on special teams.

Perhaps the biggest play of his career-high day came on the final punt return of the game.

With the Cardinals punting the ball back to the Chargers at the two-minute warning, Carter provided a big boost to what would be the go-ahead touchdown drive.

Fielding the ball on his own 37, Carter returned the punt 20 yards down the right side of the field and gave his offense a chance to start the final drive in plus territory.

"We set up, had a good call from [Special Teams Coordinator Ryan] Ficken," Carter said about the punt return. "Set up a wall return. When I called it, I honestly thought we were going to the house, but they had some good coverage. We had a good return, set the field up for a two-minute drive.

"Great job by our punt return team blocking it up like that. Easy for me to do my job," Carter added.

With an added five yards due to a Cardinals penalty, the Chargers only had to 38 yards to get the game winning score.

According to Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, that play coupled with other crucial special teams plays down the stretch proved to be massive in the victory.

"I thought our teams were really critical in this game I felt like that was a huge play," Staley said. "I also thought the punt to back them up there at the very end ... you pin them inside, it's kind of that fourth-and 6, do you go for it? Do you not? It just really felt like us pinning them down there would give us more breathing room down there, had confidence in our defense and that punt was huge to pin him down there.