Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) head home for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-5) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
MATCHUP HISTORY
Sunday night's matchup will mark the 14th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Bears hold a 7-6 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however, the teams have split the last two matchups.
The last meeting between the two teams came in Week 8 of the 2019 season — a game that took place in Chicago.
The game was a defensive battle that the Bolts were able edge out with a score of 17-16. After running back Austin Ekeler scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Chargers would hold on to the tight victory. The win was fueled by a Chargers defense that forced two Chicago turnovers and the dominant play from Joey Bosa. Bosa put up one of the best games of that season, finishing with a stat line of seven solo tackles, 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss and three QB hits.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, October 29
- Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. (PT)
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Network: NBC
Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline: Melissa Stark
STREAMING
Peacock Every Sunday Night Football game is available on Peacock. For additional information on how to watch, click here.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.
Other Affiliate Stations:
San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM
Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM
Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM
Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM
Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES
Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.
PURO CHARGERS
Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de la Que Buena 105.5 y 94.3 FM, por Estrella TV y también por el Chargers mobile app opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de Francisco Pinto.
Bolt Up!
