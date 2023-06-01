Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers head on the road for a second straight week against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's matchup will mark the 15th regular season matchup between the two teams — and the first game in Minnesota since 2015. The Vikings hold a 8-6 all time regular season record against the Bolts.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 10 of the 2021 season, a game held at SoFi Stadium.

This game got off to a slow start, but eventually picked up and went down to the wire. Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the Bolts in receiving with eight receptions for 98 yards. Defensively, the Bolts stars, outside linebacker Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, Jr., came to play. Bosa finished the game with a forced fumble on a sack in the first quarter, while James led the team in solo tackles and a pass breakup.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, September 24

Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. (PT)

LOCATION

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

