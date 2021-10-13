Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium, in Week 6.
MATCHUP
- The matchup against the Ravens will mark the 13th regular-season meeting between the teams, with Baltimore holding a 7-5 advantage in the series. The Chargers beat the Ravens in the 2018 AFC Wild Card matchup, 23-17, after the defense posted a postseason franchise-record-tying seven sacks.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT
LOCATION & FORECAST
- M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)
- Mostly sunny. High: 68° Low: 50°
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
Analyst: Adam Archuleta
Sideline: AJ Ross
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
