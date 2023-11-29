Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots (2-9) in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 41st regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Patriots have a 24-14-2 all-time regular season record against the Bolts. This will be the first regular season game between the two at Gillette Stadium since 2017, as the last two meetings took place in Los Angeles.

The last meeting between these two teams took place in Week 8 of the 2021 season at SoFi Stadium.

This game near the midway point of the season saw both teams surpass the 350-yard mark and go back and forth. The Chargers' found a lot offensive success on the ground, rushing for 163 total yards. Running back Austin Ekeler had another all-around performance with 124 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Keenan Allen led the Bolts through the air with six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. The game also marked Joshua Palmer's first career receiving touchdown, a strike late in the fourth quarter.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, December 3

Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline: Aditi Kinkabwala

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS