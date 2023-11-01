Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) head out East to take on the New York Jets (4-3) in primetime in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

This Monday night matchup will mark the 37th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Chargers hold a 23-12-1 all-time regular season record against the Jets, including having won the last four contests. When the two teams meet, the games are close, as three out of the last five matchups were decided by one possession.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 11 of the 2020 season at SoFi Stadium.

This game saw the Bolts get out to a big lead and never look back, holding on to a home win. It was a big day for quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. And the recipient of a lot of his throws was wide receiver Keenan Allen, who also had a monster game with 16 receptions for 145 yards and a score. It was a big day through the air, as the Chargers had eight different players log a reception.

GAME DATE/TIME

Monday, November 6

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Network: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS