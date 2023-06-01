Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

Jun 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

HTW Week 7

The Los Angeles Chargers travel for a division matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's divisional matchup will mark the 126th regular season matchup between the two teams. The Chiefs hold a 67-57-1 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however, the Chargers have won two of the last three meetings in Kansas City. The pair of teams always play close games against one another, and its been no different the last couple of years as each of the last four games has been decided by one possession.

The last meeting between the two teams came in Week 11 of the 2022 season at SoFi Stadium.

This game marked the return of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams from injury, but it was fellow wide receiver Joshua Palmer who had a big game during primetime. Palmer hauled in two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 106 yards — one of his two 100-yard games during the season.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, October 22
  • Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' preseason kicks off Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4:05 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts travel to take on the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts return home to take on the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' 2023 preseason kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts wrap up the preseason on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts travel to take on their first NFC opponent of the year, the Vikings, on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts host the Cowboys under the lights on Monday, Oct. 16 at 5:15 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Dolphins in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Ángeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers visitan a los Jaguars el sabado, 14 de enero a la 5:15 PM hora pacífico

news

Los Ángeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers visitan a los Broncos el domingo, 8 de enero a la 1:25 PM hora pacífico

news

Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Los Ángeles Rams: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers reciben a los Rams el lunes, 1 de enero a la 1:25 PM hora pacífico

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising