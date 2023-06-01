Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers travel for a division matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's divisional matchup will mark the 126th regular season matchup between the two teams. The Chiefs hold a 67-57-1 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however, the Chargers have won two of the last three meetings in Kansas City. The pair of teams always play close games against one another, and its been no different the last couple of years as each of the last four games has been decided by one possession.

The last meeting between the two teams came in Week 11 of the 2022 season at SoFi Stadium.

This game marked the return of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams from injury, but it was fellow wide receiver Joshua Palmer who had a big game during primetime. Palmer hauled in two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 106 yards — one of his two 100-yard games during the season.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 22

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES