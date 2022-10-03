Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) travel to take on the Cleveland Browns (2-2) in Week 5 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 29th matchup between these two teams and the second straight year they meet in Week 5. The Chargers hold a 18-9-1 all-time advantage over the Browns, including winning four out of the last five matchups.

The last meeting between these two teams came on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

In a thrilling game that saw both teams combine for 89 points, the Chargers were able to edge out the Browns 47-42 in Week 5 last season. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for a season-high 398 yards passing and scored five total touchdowns enroute to the victory. Running back Austin Ekeler finished the day with 118 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving), including the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 1:28 left in the game. The Bolts wide receivers also had big days, as Mike Williams finished the day with eight receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a long of 72 yards, and Keenan Allen hauled in six passes for 75 yards.

