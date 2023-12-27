Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

Dec 27, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

HTW W17

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) travel for a matchup against the division rival Denver Broncos (7-8) in Week 17 at Empower Field at Mile High.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's divisional game will mark the 128th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Broncos have a 71-55-1 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however the Chargers have won two out of the last four meetings.

The last meeting between these two teams took place earlier this season in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

This game saw backup quarterback Easton Stick step up in relief for Justin Herbert, who suffered a fractured right index finger. Stick finished the game by completing 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in just over a half of game. His biggest play came early in the fourth quarter where Stick launched a deep ball over the top to rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a 57-yard gain. The drive would end in the Bolts lone touchdown of the afternoon.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, December 31
  • Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy

Analyst: James Lofton, Jay Feely

Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS

Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de la Que Buena 105.5 y 94.3 FM y también por el Chargers mobile app opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de Francisco Pinto.

Bolt Up!

Bolt Up!

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
