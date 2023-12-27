Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) travel for a matchup against the division rival Denver Broncos (7-8) in Week 17 at Empower Field at Mile High.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's divisional game will mark the 128th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Broncos have a 71-55-1 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however the Chargers have won two out of the last four meetings.

The last meeting between these two teams took place earlier this season in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

This game saw backup quarterback Easton Stick step up in relief for Justin Herbert, who suffered a fractured right index finger. Stick finished the game by completing 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in just over a half of game. His biggest play came early in the fourth quarter where Stick launched a deep ball over the top to rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a 57-yard gain. The drive would end in the Bolts lone touchdown of the afternoon.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, December 31

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy

Analyst: James Lofton, Jay Feely

Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

