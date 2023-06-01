Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up the preseason on the road against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY

Friday night's game will mark the 50th preseason matchup between the two teams. The 49ers hold a 22-27 all-time preseason record versus the Chargers, as the teams will play in the preseason for the first time since 2021 — a game that was played at SoFi Stadium.

In that 2021 matchup, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., who was a rookie, nabbed an interception and pass defensed in his second career preseason matchup. Quarterback Easton Stick started the game at quarterback and led the lone Chargers touchdown drive — a seven play, 40-yard drive that was capped off with a three yard score by wide receiver Joshua Palmer.

GAME DATE/TIME

Friday, August 25

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM PDT

LOCATION

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.

Chargers vs. Saints can also be found on affiliate television stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle

Analyst: Dan Fouts

Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood

The game will also air nationally on NFL Network.

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)

mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY) Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KORE-AM (Eugene, OR), KALZ-FM / KRZR-AM (Fresno), KXNT-AM (Las Vegas), KFIV-AM (Modesto/Stockton), KNWZ-FM, KNWH-AM (Palm Springs/Yucca Valley), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KOGO-AM (San Diego).

PURO CHARGERS