Los Angeles Chargers and Radical Hope Partner On Wellness Initiative for Team Rookies

Oct 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM
Chargers Communications
Los Angeles - Oct. 24, 2022 _- The Los Angeles Chargers and the RADical Hope Foundation are teaming up to provide rookie players with a cutting-edge mental wellness/life skills initiative.

The four-week program, known as RADical Health, empowers young adults with tools and resources to strengthen connections and build resilience so they're equipped to cope with life's challenges before they reach a crisis point.

RADical Health was piloted by RADical Hope in 2020 and has already reached more than 7,000 students on college campuses across the country. With demand for mental health support services at an all-time high, RADical Health continues to scale rapidly and will partner with over 25 schools this academic year. The Foundation funds all costs associated with running the program so there are no barriers to access for any participating organization. The Los Angeles Chargers are the first professional sports team to adapt RADical Health for player development. Their leadership has made mental health a priority for the entire organization.

The Chargers began the program on September 26 and will continue for the next several weeks. RADical Health is being overseen by Chargers Team Clinician Dr. Herb Martin and Senior Director of Player Engagement Arthur Hightower.

"Support for this program starts at the top of our organization," said Dr. Herb Martin. "Through the skill-building and weekly discussions in RADical Health, our players are connecting on a deeper level both on and off the field. The fundamentals around self-care, stress management and empathy will be valuable for these players now and long beyond their football days."

"Our partnership with the Chargers sends a message that mental wellness matters as much as physical health," said RADical Hope C.E.O. Liz Feld. "Athletes at all levels face enormous daily stressors, particularly as they transition to new levels of play. RADical Health provides a safe space to develop tools and build connections during this time. Our goal is to support young adults wherever they are and the Chargers' leadership is helping make this possible."

The National Football League Foundation and Commissioner Roger Goodell began supporting RADical Hope's work in May of 2022. Several of the League's teams and owners, including the New York Football Giants, the Arthur Blank Family Foundation of Atlanta, GA, the New England Patriots Foundation, the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers also committed their support to further drive the program's reach and impact.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Now in their 64th season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, began playing games in their new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.

ABOUT RADICAL HOPE

RADical Hope is committed to improving the lives and futures of young adults by strengthening connections and building resilience. The Foundation develops and partners with proven frontline engagement programs that deliver on its core priorities: connectivity, engagement, emotional intelligence, empowerment and sustainability. Learn more atwww.radicalhopefoundation.org.

