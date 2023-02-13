Conor Orr Predicts Bolts to be AFC's Top Seed in 2023

Conor Orr is already aboard the Chargers hype train for 2023.

The Sports Illustrated writer recently released an early 2023 bold prediction for each team, with Orr having high hopes for the Bolts for the upcoming season.

Orr wrote:

They will win the AFC West and take the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Orr explained why he doesn't shy away from lofty expectations for the Chargers in 2023.

I think there is something noble and powerful about what the Chargers did, standing behind Brandon Staley after the team's second-half collapse against the Jaguars in the playoffs. It would have been easy to rely on the optics, but there is a reason Los Angeles fell in love with Staley in the first place. Now, with Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator, we'll find out why.

If Orr's prediction comes true, that would mean the Bolts would end Kansas City's seven-year run as division champions.

And it would come in a talented AFC field that also includes the Bengals, Bill, Jaguars and others.

The Bolts certainly have the talent to accomplish Orr's prediction, as the roster includes stars such as Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley and Rashawn Slater on offense.

Defensively, the Chargers are headlines by Derwin James, Jr., Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Michael Davis and others.

Plus, as Orr mentioned, Moore's recent hire as drawn plenty of praise from around the football world.