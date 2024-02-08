5 Things to Know About Chad Alexander & Corey Krawiec

The Chargers on Thursday announced they have added Chad Alexander and Corey Krawiec to their front office.

Alexander will serve as the Chargers Assistant General Manager while Krawiec is the Director of Player Personnel Strategy.

Here are five things to know about Alexander and Krawiec:

1. Alexander in the Big Apple

Alexander, who has 25 seasons of NFL experience, joins the Bolts after spending the past five season with the Jets as their Director of Player Personnel.

Alexander worked closely with both General Manager Joe Douglas and Assistant General Manager Rex Hogan and helped the Jets recently hit on strong draft classes.

He played a key role in New York drafting both the 2022 Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, respectively.

2. A connection to Hortiz

Prior to his time with the Jets, Alexander spent 20 seasons with the Ravens where he worked with new Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz.

Alexander joined Baltimore in 1999 — a year after Hortiz did — and worked as an area scout, pro scout and as a personnel assistant with the Ravens.

He spent the final nine seasons as Baltimore's Assistant Director of Pro Personnel. Hortiz was the Ravens Director of Player Personnel for the past five seasons.

3. Football family

Alexander, who played college football at Wake Forest, was born into a football family.

He was undoubtedly shaped by his father, Hubbard, who was a successful coach at both the college and NFL levels.

Hubbard Alexander won a pair of national titles (1983 and 1987) with the Miami Hurricanes before joining the Dallas Cowboys, where he won three Super Bowl rings in a four-year span.

Hubbard Alexander passed away in 2016.

4. A decade for Krawiec in Baltimore

Krawiec also has a connection to Hortiz as he was with the Ravens organization since 2013.

He was a player personnel/analytics assistant for three years before being elevated to Manager, Player Evaluation and Analytics for the rest of his time with the Ravens.

Krawied also worked with Alexander in Baltimore.

5. Stanley Cup champion

Krawiec grew up outside of Chicago and attended Loyola University Chicago for undergrad. He also earned his MBA from Notre Dame.