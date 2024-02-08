Los Angeles Chargers Announce Additions to Personnel Department

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the additions of Chad Alexander as assistant general manager and Corey Krawiec as director of player personnel strategy to General Manager Joe Hortiz's personnel staff.

Alexander brings 25 seasons of experience in the NFL to the City of Angels, most recently spending five years with the New York Jets as the director of player personnel. In his time with the Jets, Alexander contributed to a department that selected cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The pair went on to be named Defensive and Offensive Rookies of the Year that season, marking the third time in NFL history that a team had both in the same year.

Prior to his time with the Jets, Alexander spent 20 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (1999-2018). He was the team's assistant director of pro personnel from 2010-18 after working as a personnel assistant, area scout and pro scout. Alexander lettered twice at Wake Forest, playing fullback and defensive end for the Demon Deacons.

Krawiec comes to the Bolts from Baltimore, where he aided the Ravens personnel department and coaching staff with innovative statistical strategies. He was key to the organization's reputation for being on the cutting-edge of research and analytics, helping lead Baltimore's day-to-day operations and designing numerous analysis models, including win expectancy. Krawiec joined the Ravens as a player personnel/analytics assistant in 2013, serving in that role until his promotion to manager, player evaluation and analytics in 2017.