Can Justin Jackson Take Advantage of a Fortunate Situation?

"Obviously there is a long road ahead, and I'm just trying to take it one day at a time," he said. "If you think about the big picture, it can be pretty stressful. So I'm looking to come back (for training camp) and prove (my worth). Just show it with consistency. That's consistency in knowing your assignments and consistency in performing. Doing all the things you have to do whether it's also special teams or catching the ball out of the backfield or blocking. I always try to be a versatile, well-rounded played, so that's what I'm going to go out there and try to show."

Like most, Jackson has heard about the stark difference between college and the pros. All it took was two months in the Chargers' offseason program to see what all the fuss was about.

"There are huge differences," he said. "The playbook is very different, so I have to plan for that. The talent is much greater than at the collegiate level. Everyone is the best at what they do here. I definitely saw that coming and heard about it, but once you get in there, it's really crazy how fast everything is. The playbook is still hard to get right away. It just takes time, and over time, I'll be able to pick it up for sure."

It's also helpful that there's another rookie to lean on who just happens to be his roommate.

The Bolts paired Jackson up with Newsome, an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina, and the two have been virtually inseparable. They attack the playbook together on a nightly basis, which has served to speed up the learning process.