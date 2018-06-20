Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Can Justin Jackson Take Advantage of a Fortunate Situation?

Jun 20, 2018 at 04:47 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

062018jackson

There are currently five running backs on the Chargers' roster.

Only two have experience carrying the ball in the NFL.

One, Austin Ekeler, is entering just his second season. The other is Melvin Gordon, who at the age of 25 is the elder-statesman entering his fourth season.

All in all, the Chargers are one of merely two teams (Giants) with just two running backs on their roster with an NFL carry under their belt. They're also one of only four teams to not have a single running back over 25. 

Thus, it appears everything is falling in place for seventh-round pick Justin Jackson to carve out a meaningful role in his first year with the Bolts. That's not always the case for a rookie, so it's clear the Northwestern product is in a fortunate situation.

"I think there's definitely room for me to compete," Jackson acknowledged shortly after minicamp ended. "Melvin is in his fourth year, but he's the oldest guy in the room, which is wild. It's definitely a different situation. There are definitely snaps (to be earned), and that's what I'm competing for. This is huge. Not everyone gets this opportunity, so I am really cherishing it. But you have to take advantage of it, and that's what I'm planning on doing."

Being one of the most productive rushers in Big-10 history also helps his case.

The 6-0, 199-pounder is not only the leading rusher in Northwestern history, but ranks third all-time in the conference with 6,289 yards. Jackson scored 42 touchdowns in his career, and become the ninth player in NCAA history to eclipse 1,000 yards all four years he played.

So, it's easy to see why the Chargers were thrilled they were able to steal him with the 251st overall pick.

"(He was a) highly-productive Big Ten running back in both rushing and receiving," General Manager Tom Telesco said immediately after selecting him. "His production is off the charts. (He's a) great kid, very smart, obviously at Northwestern. Drafting him in the seventh round, it was pretty exciting that Justin was there and we had a chance to draft him. We think he has a great opportunity with the way the roster is right now."

"Number one thing I liked about him was his production," added Head Coach Anthony Lynn. "He's highly productive and very consistent. There's a pattern of success with this young man. He's 200-pounds, (6-0), so he's not a big back, but he can make people miss. He has great vision so I can just see him making a lot of first downs in our league."

However, Jackson knows nothing is being handed to him.  

In fact, he's not the only young running back the Bolts are high on as the team will also take a long look at Russell Hansbrough and Detrez Newsome. Thus, Jackson isn't worried about carving out a meaningful role at the moment. Instead, his focus heading into training camp is to simply earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Best of Minicamp: Draft Class

Browse through the top photos of the 2018 draft class at minicamp.

061218_MiniCamp_Day1_130
1 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_057
2 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_206
3 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_128
4 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_030
5 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_141
6 / 30
Mike Nowak
061419_Mini_Camp_Day3_035
7 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_142
8 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_044
9 / 30
Mike Nowak
061419_Mini_Camp_Day3_037
10 / 30
Mike Nowak
061419_Mini_Camp_Day3_066
11 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_039
12 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_113
13 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_143
14 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_036
15 / 30
Mike Nowak
061419_Mini_Camp_Day3_038
16 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_067
17 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_156
18 / 30
Mike Nowak
061419_Mini_Camp_Day3_019
19 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_140
20 / 30
Mike Nowak
061419_Mini_Camp_Day3_036
21 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_072
22 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_076
23 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_038
24 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_077
25 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_066
26 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_112
27 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_060
28 / 30
Mike Nowak
061218_MiniCamp_Day1_043
29 / 30
Mike Nowak
061318_MiniCamp_Day2_058
30 / 30
Mike Nowak
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Obviously there is a long road ahead, and I'm just trying to take it one day at a time," he said. "If you think about the big picture, it can be pretty stressful. So I'm looking to come back (for training camp) and prove (my worth). Just show it with consistency. That's consistency in knowing your assignments and consistency in performing. Doing all the things you have to do whether it's also special teams or catching the ball out of the backfield or blocking. I always try to be a versatile, well-rounded played, so that's what I'm going to go out there and try to show."

Like most, Jackson has heard about the stark difference between college and the pros.  All it took was two months in the Chargers' offseason program to see what all the fuss was about.

"There are huge differences," he said. "The playbook is very different, so I have to plan for that. The talent is much greater than at the collegiate level. Everyone is the best at what they do here. I definitely saw that coming and heard about it, but once you get in there, it's really crazy how fast everything is. The playbook is still hard to get right away. It just takes time, and over time, I'll be able to pick it up for sure."

It's also helpful that there's another rookie to lean on who just happens to be his roommate.

The Bolts paired Jackson up with Newsome, an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina, and the two have been virtually inseparable.  They attack the playbook together on a nightly basis, which has served to speed up the learning process.

"We work a lot with each other trying to get the playbook down," Jackson said. "It's helpful, for sure. He's helping a lot. We are going through everything at the same time. The older guys have helped out a lot too, which is really nice. But then we'll also get some work in by ourselves later on."

Related Content

news

Submit Your Questions for Chargers Mailbag

Ask Ricky Henne anything that is on your mind about the Bolts!
news

Practice Report: Top Takeaways from First Day of Chargers Camp

The Chargers Camp practice report is your one-stop shop for top plays, quotes, notes and more each day throughout the summer.
news

Mike Williams Makes Training Camp Debut

The second-year receiver missed all of camp last season.
news

Heartbroken Teammates React to Jason Verrett's Achilles Injury

"We'll be praying for him and we'll be out there for him."
news

Jason Verrett Suffers Torn Achilles Tendon

The cornerback will receive further testing on Saturday.
news

Win A VIP Chargers Camp Experience

Enter today to attend camp in style.
news

Tom Telesco Opens Up on Eve of Training Camp

Telesco shared insight on the state of the team before the start of camp.
news

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila Using Personal Experience to Create "Parkour 4 Parkinson's"

Gbaja-Biamila has become an advocate for raising awareness about the disease after his father was diagnosed.
news

10 Chargers to Watch at Training Camp

We've previewed 10 of the most intriguing storylines, now here are 10 players to keep your eye on at Chargers Camp.
news

2018 Training Camp Preview: Safeties

As we near the start of training camp on July 28, we'll preview each position for the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

10 Things to Watch: Rookie Watch

With training camp on the horizon, we'll preview 10 of the most intriguing storylines to watch for when the Bolts kick things off on July 28.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's Five Chargers to Keep an Eye on at Training Camp

The Chargers' radio color analyst weighs in with five Bolts to watch at training camp.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising