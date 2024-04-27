5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Brenden Rice

The Chargers added another offensive weapon with the selection of Brenden Rice in the seventh round (No. 225 overall).
Here are five things to know about the USC wide receiver:
1. Son of Jerry Rice
The newest Bolts receiver is the son of one of the greatest ever at his position — Jerry Rice.
The Hall of Famer, who holds NFL all-time records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, played 21 seasons in the league with three different teams.
Now his son gets his shot at the NFL with the Chargers.
2. Keeping it local
Rice won't have to move very far to join his new team.
The former USC receiver is keeping it in Southern California after spending two seasons with the Trojans.
He became one of the offense's most reliable weapons, racking up 84 receptions for 1,402 yards to go along with 16 total touchdowns.
Rice's best season came in 2023, where he earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors after leading the team with 12 receiving touchdowns and being second on the team in catches (45) and receiving yards (791).
3. Deep threat
During his time with the Trojans, Rice often made his impact felt on the deep ball.
Rice, who is listed 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, played faster than his 4.5 40-yard dash at the Combine, averaging a career-best 17.6 yards per catch — good for third in the Pac-12.
According to Pro Football Focus, the USC wideout also had an average depth of target of 15.1 air yards, the highest on the team.
4. Starting at Colorado
Rice began his collegiate journey at another Pac-12 school before joining the Trojans in 2022.
The receiver committed to Colorado coming out of high school and saw success as both a receiver and a kick returner.
He had his best season with the Buffaloes in 2021, starting 11 games and being second on the team with 21 receptions for 299 yards (14.2 avg) in addition to three touchdowns.
But Rice was just as dynamic in the return game.
The redshirt freshman returned 17 kickoff returns for 469 yards (27.6 avg), ranking 14th nationally in kickoff returns and third in the Pac-12 in average.
5. Arizona native
Born and raised in Chandler, Arizona, Rice would come up the ranks on the gridiron at Hamilton High School.
He would go on to have 123 receptions for 2,139 yards (17.4 avg) with 27 TDs throughout his years at Hamilton, helping lead them as both a receiver and a safety/linebacker hybrid.
The accolades poured in for Rice, who was an All-Arizona First-Team selection by MaxPreps and an Arizona Republic All-Arizona honoree, earning a three-star recruit status.