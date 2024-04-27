5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Brenden Rice

3. Deep threat

During his time with the Trojans, Rice often made his impact felt on the deep ball.

Rice, who is listed 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, played faster than his 4.5 40-yard dash at the Combine, averaging a career-best 17.6 yards per catch — good for third in the Pac-12.

According to Pro Football Focus, the USC wideout also had an average depth of target of 15.1 air yards, the highest on the team.

4. Starting at Colorado

Rice began his collegiate journey at another Pac-12 school before joining the Trojans in 2022.

The receiver committed to Colorado coming out of high school and saw success as both a receiver and a kick returner.

He had his best season with the Buffaloes in 2021, starting 11 games and being second on the team with 21 receptions for 299 yards (14.2 avg) in addition to three touchdowns.

But Rice was just as dynamic in the return game.

The redshirt freshman returned 17 kickoff returns for 469 yards (27.6 avg), ranking 14th nationally in kickoff returns and third in the Pac-12 in average.

5. Arizona native

Born and raised in Chandler, Arizona, Rice would come up the ranks on the gridiron at Hamilton High School.

He would go on to have 123 receptions for 2,139 yards (17.4 avg) with 27 TDs throughout his years at Hamilton, helping lead them as both a receiver and a safety/linebacker hybrid.