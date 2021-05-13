Brandon Staley on 2021 Schedule: "(This) is About the Fans"

"Any time you're playing at night, that's a good thing and it means you're doing something right and hopefully there will be a lot more of those primetime slots," he reflected. "Hopefully we can earn that opportunity to be flexed later on in the season. Other places I've been, those environments are why you do it. You play in those big-time games in front of the entire world. That's what you're after. And certainly, I think it's a good start for us, having three games at home that the whole world can see."

Those environments at SoFi will certainly be rocking, and for Staley, he got a taste of it with the Bolt Fam a few weeks ago. But he can't wait for Chargers fans to experience a gameday, and we're just a few months away from that becoming a reality.

"We were at that season ticket event a few weeks back and it was palpable. It felt like gameday, a pregame environment. There was a buzz, an energy. This game is better with fans and I think as competitors, we feed off the fans and we're really looking forward to it.