Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Michael Jacquet. The team also placed tight end Stone Smartt on Reserve/Non-Football Injury and waived cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Damon Lloyd and outside linebacker Ty Shelby with injury designations. A player waived with an injury designation reverts to Reserve/Injured if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The moves put the Los Angeles roster at 80 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.

Jacquet (pronounced juh-KWET), has appeared in eight career games with Philadelphia and Jacksonville, totaling 17 tackles (12 solo), a nine-yard sack, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Eagles out of Louisiana, where he earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2019 as a senior. Jacquet began his college career as a receiver before switching to the defensive side of the ball. In 49 games for the Ragin' Cajuns, he recorded 95 tackles (69 solo), four interceptions, 18 passes defensed and a forced fumble, while adding 46 catches for 494 yards (10.7 avg.) and three touchdowns.