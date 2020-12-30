Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XII

NEED TO KNOW
Justin Herbert continues his historic rookie campaign!
- With his nine-yard touchdown to running back Austin Ekeler in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Broncos, Justin Herbert set a new record for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history with 28.
- Herbert also joined Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to top 4,000 passing yards through the first 14 starts of a career. He became the fourth rookie in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR UPDATE
Defensive end Isaac Rochell is currently leading the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year vote with over 80,000 votes cast for him.
Get involved by sharing #WPMOYChallenge Rochell on Twitter!
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: BOLTS CONTINUE HOLIDAY BIKE GIVEAWAY TRADITION IN 2020
The Chargers Impact Fund has again partnered with the nonprofit Bikes for Kids to provide bicycles to children in Southern California for the holidays.
In partnership with Pechanga Resort Casino, 200 Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles received brand new bikes, helmets and locks in a drive-thru event that featured a surprise virtual appearance by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis!
