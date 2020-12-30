Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XII

Dec 30, 2020 at 02:00 PM
201227_TopShots_071
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)

NEED TO KNOW

Justin Herbert continues his historic rookie campaign!

  • With his nine-yard touchdown to running back Austin Ekeler in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Broncos, Justin Herbert set a new record for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history with 28.
  • Herbert also joined Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to top 4,000 passing yards through the first 14 starts of a career. He became the fourth rookie in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

Read More!

PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: SOFI JERSEY GIVEAWAY

Our friends at SoFi were last week's game sponsor. As a way to celebrate the inaugural season at SoFi Stadium, we held social giveaways featuring prominent players and highlighting each of our four new jerseys. Take a look at how they performed below!

  • Herbert Jersey (+1,439,000 Twitter impressions)
  • Ekeler Jersey (+1,296,000 Twitter impressions)
  • Bosa Jersey (+250,700 Instagram impressions)
  • Allen Jersey (+235,600 Instagram impressions)

CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: CHARGERS WEEKLY PODCAST

The biggest names in football join Chris Hayre each week to discuss all things Chargers and the NFL.

Stay up to date with unique perspective from broadcasters, writers, analysts, former players and coaches, and Hall of Famers.

CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR UPDATE

Defensive end Isaac Rochell is currently leading the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year vote with over 80,000 votes cast for him.

Get involved by sharing #WPMOYChallenge Rochell on Twitter!

CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: BOLTS CONTINUE HOLIDAY BIKE GIVEAWAY TRADITION IN 2020

The Chargers Impact Fund has again partnered with the nonprofit Bikes for Kids to provide bicycles to children in Southern California for the holidays.

In partnership with Pechanga Resort Casino, 200 Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles received brand new bikes, helmets and locks in a drive-thru event that featured a surprise virtual appearance by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis!

SPREAD THE NEWS

Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!

Related Content

news

Chargers-Chiefs Week 17 Injury Report

A look at the injury report as we head into the final week of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Third Straight AFC West Win in Season Finale

Austin Ekeler needs a receiving touchdown to pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for most by a running back in team history.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:25pm PT.
news

Chargers – Chiefs Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 17 of 2020.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising