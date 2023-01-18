5 Takeaways from Brandon Staley's Year-End Press Conference

2. Assessing Saturday's 2nd half

The Bolts 31-30 Wild Card loss was certainly a tale of two halves.

The first 30 minutes went the Chargers way, as they led 27-7 at the break after forcing five turnovers.

But the final two quarters were the opposite, as the Chargers were outscored 24-3 after halftime.

Reflecting on Wednesday, Staley said there wasn't a rash of major mistakes in the second half in Jacksonville. Instead, things simply just added up as the game wore on.

"It was unique in the fact that there weren't these catastrophic big plays that kind of led to you giving away a lead," Staley said. "We didn't turn the football over. We weren't giving up these killer, huge, big plays. We gave up one long pass and that was it. There wasn't any big special teams errors. I know we missed a kick, but we just didn't execute at a high enough level in the second half.

"When it got tight and their crowd got into it, it became a dog fight. I think, in all three phases, we just didn't quite execute at a high enough level," Staley said. "I thought there were some penalties in the game that really swung the momentum of the game in the second half."

Staley put the onus on himself for the way the second half unfolded, noting that he takes "full ownership" for the loss.

"We just didn't make enough winning plays, and that starts with me, in all three phases," Staley said. "I needed to coach better in all three phases in order to help us finish that game. I didn't do a good enough job of that. I take full responsibility.

"Like I said, that's where you have to go after a game like that. You have to take full ownership for what happened. I'm the one who is responsible for it," Staley added. "I'm proud that we were able to get a chance to compete. I thought that first half showed you what our team has inside of it and the second half showed where we need to improve."

3. Creating a culture

The 2022 Chargers season saw plenty of ups and downs. But through it all, the message from the players was how a close bond within the team allowed them to push through it.

That is an element that Staley drove home even further in his second year as head coach, as culture building was an area he referenced many times throughout the year.

He expanded on that approach again Wednesday.

"Things take some time," Staley said. "You have to see the tangible evidence that things are improving, which is what I think has happened here over the course of this season. We wouldn't have made the playoffs if that way of thinking was true. When we got completely cleaned out with our football team, we could have been a non-playoff team.

"I felt like, at the end of the season when we were 6-6 and that season could have gone a couple of different directions when you're playing two playoff teams, I felt like our team really rose to the occasion and finished with four-straight wins to get us into the playoffs," Staley later added.

As Staley prepares to take on his third season at the helm, that culture will be something that he hopes to continue to improve with every addition the team makes.

"I think what you have to continue to do is what we did this year — continue to bring in people that have those intangibles, that come from the places that know what it takes," Staley said. "The people that you have in your building that have been with you from the beginning that you want to build with, you bring that all together and you're going to have something special.